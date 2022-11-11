Menu
Priyanka Chopra’s New Pic With Daughter Malti Is Pure Fire

November 10, 2022
See Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra TWIN With Baby Daughter

This photo is burnin’ up for all the right reasons.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her 10-month-old daughter Malti, who she shares with husband Nick Jonas, have already begun to ring in the Christmas season. As seen in a snap shared to Priyanka’s Nov. 10 Instagram Story, the actress and her baby girl spent some time curled up by the fireplace in cozy outfits.

The 40-year-old paired the picture with the words, “It’s beginning to look a lot like…”

And indeed, it appears it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Jonas household, as Priyanka also shared a photo of herself pointing to a decorated Christmas tree in a living room with the caption, “It’s up!”

The festive mother-daughter photo is just the latest picture of Malti celebrating her first holidays with her parents. Just last month, Nick shared a look at the family’s Diwali celebration, where they all donned matching cream-colored ensembles.

“Such a beautiful Diwali celebration,” Nick wrote to Instagram Oct. 25. “Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all.”

In addition to sweet moments like those, Malti’s days have also been filled with plenty of traveling this year.

The little one made the trip to Mexico in July with her parents to celebrate Priyanka’s 40th birthday and, in September, she visited New York City.

As for what traveling with a baby is like, Nick recently noted that it’s “definitely different now.”

“I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need.

