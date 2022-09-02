how-pete-davidson-is-coping-with-‘clean-break’-from-kim-kardashian-after-being-‘torn-up’-by-split

View gallery

Pete Davidson is doing “much better” now that he’s had some time to digest his shocking split from Kim Kardashian last month. “While Pete was torn up when the split first happened, he has had some time now and is in a much better place with it. He sees that they were clearly not meant to be,” a person close to the former Saturday Night Live comedian told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are from two different worlds, but more like two completely different universes. Pete does not talk to Kim now, and they pretty much had a clean break.”

As fans know, Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, first got together after she hosted NBC’s popular sketch comedy series in Oct. 2021. The two starred in a Jasmine and Aladdin-themed skit and locked lips while riding a magical carpet, which is when sparks initially flew. Just days later, they were seen holding hands at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park. They made their official debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August 2022 after nine months of dating (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

Although Pete is doing quite well, that doesn’t mean the breakup hasn’t taken a toll on him. “It’s particularly hard to move forward from a relationship when you literally can’t avoid your ex anywhere you go,” a second insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim is everywhere and it’s been a constant reminder for him.” To help distract himself,

