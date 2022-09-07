how-meghan-markle-gave-her-signature-messy-bun-a-chic-update

Meghan Markle rocked her signature messy bun at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023: One Year To Go events, but added a sophisticated twist to the look. See for yourself.

We’re totally hair for Meghan Markle‘s latest beauty look.

The Duchess of Sussex recently gave a new life to her iconic messy bun, a signature style she’s been rocking for years, while attending the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023: One Year To Go events in Germany with husband Prince Harry.

During the Sept. 6 event, the former Suits star showcased her effortless hairstyle by pairing her low twisted bun with a middle part and face-framing bangs that were tucked behind her ears. While Meghan is known for this updo, she made it more sleek by having it brushed down at the top. However, she kept it true to her trademark, as a few wavy strands stuck out of the bun.

The 41-year-old complemented her ‘do with a ribbed cream-colored tank top and wide-leg trousers.

Just a day before, Meghan donned a slick-down ponytail for the 2022 One Young World Summit in Manchester, England. She and Harry were all smiles at the ceremony, with Meghan adding it was “very nice to be back in the U.K.”

“I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes,” she continued. “One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him,

