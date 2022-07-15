how-jewel-follows-her-heart-and-intuition-to-create-a-unique-concert-experience

6 HILARIOUS Musical Guests

For more than 25 years, Jewel has been impressing fans with her songwriting skills and countless hits including “Hands,” “Foolish Games” and “You Were Meant for Me.” Now, the singer is hitting the road in support of her latest album Freewheelin’ Woman and delivering shows that leave her completely fulfilled.

“My number one job was to make sure that I was a happy human and my number two job was to be a great songwriter,” Jewel exclusively shared with E! News. “I’m really proud of the body of work, of my health and my happiness and the choices that have really put my mental health first.”

Believe it or not, the 48-year-old artist said she gets “really bored” both on and off the road. As a result, concertgoers in every city can look forward to unique renditions of her songs.

“My fans know I’m not singing things the same way twice,” she said. “I’ve never gotten sick of ‘Who Will Save Your Soul’ one time. I always find something new and a new way to sing it.”

Plus, you never know who may show up on stage to perform.

