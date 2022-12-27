how-jennifer-lopez-&-ben-affleck's-blended-family-celebrated-holidays

Ben Affleck Engraved “Not Going Anywhere” on Jennifer Lopez’s Ring

This is them now!

Four months after celebrating their wedding in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rang in their first holiday season as a married couple. That meant movie nights, stockings, hot cocoa and a Christmas party, as Jennifer revealed in photos from her On The J.Lo newsletter.

While “sending a little holiday cheer” to her fans, J.Lo shared details of their first Christmas together as a “blended family,” which includes her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max (who she shares with Marc Anthony), as well as Ben’s kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 (who he shares with Jennifer Garner).

“I’ve been hunkering down at home (and loving it) since I wrapped my last movie, just getting ready for the holidays!” J.Lo said, before sharing her theme for this year’s Christmas, inspired by the song “Hummingbird” she wrote for her new album This Is Me…Now.

“To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” she explained. “They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

The 53-year-old continued, “So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme. We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!”

In addition to decorating a “hummingbird tree,” she also channeled the tiny bird through the colors on the dress she picked out for her holiday party,

