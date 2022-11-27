how-jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-celebrated-thanksgiving-2022

See photos from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2022 Thanksgiving with their kids and other family members, which marked the couple’s first major holiday as a married couple.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share Sweet Selfie Video

It’s very Bennifer Thanksgiving!

Together with their kids and other family members, Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck celebrated their first major holiday as a married couple. J.Lo shared Instagram photos of themselves with their loved ones Nov. 26, two days after Thanksgiving.

“This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family,” she captioned her post, referencing her upcoming album This Is Me…Now, the follow-up to 2002’s This Is Me…Then and her first major record in eight years.

Jennifer’s “photo dump” includes sweet photos of Ben cuddling her son Max, 14, in what appears to be a vehicle and of herself sitting with the boy’s twin sister Emme on her lap.

J.Lo also shared photos of herself with sisters Leslie Lopez and Lynda Lopez.

Jen and Ben also spent Thanksgiving together with their families last year, months after they rekindled their ’00s romance.

This past July, the couple married in a Las Vegas ceremony with Emme and the actor’s middle child Seraphina Affleck, 13, in attendance.

In August, the Jen and Ben exchanged vows again in a larger wedding at Ben’s property in Georgia in front of all their kids, including Violet Affleck, 16, and Samuel Affleck, 10.

See photos from Bennifer’s 2022 Thanksgiving:

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

The star is all smiles.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

J.Lo shared this sweet selfie.

