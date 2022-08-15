how-chris-pratt-helped-jurassic-world-co-star-bryce-dallas-howard-fight-for-pay-equality

A few years after reports surfaced that Bryce Dallas Howard was being paid less than her Jurassic World counterpart Chris Pratt, she has revealed that her co-star helped negotiate other deals.

Bryce Dallas Howard is reflecting on a time when she was at a disadvantage.

In 2018, reports surfaced that the Jurassic World actress was being paid an $8 million salary for her starring role in the film—which was reportedly $2 million less than her co-star, Chris Pratt. Four years later, Bryce is opening up about the pay disparity, saying that the gap was even wider than what was originally published.



“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” the actress told Insider in an interview published Aug. 15. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”



Although her deal for the three-film franchise was already set in stone, there were other deals left on table for revenue, such as affiliated games and goods—and that’s where Bryce’s co-star, Chris came in.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated—like a game or a ride—he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything,'” she continued. “I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this,

