‘house-of-the-dragon’-recap:-rhaenyra-faces-scandal-again-&-a-fiery-tragedy-occurs

Image Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon picks up 10 years after the last episode. Rhaenyra gives birth to her third child, another boy, after a grueling labor. The newborn is quickly summoned by Alicent just after Rhaenrya delivers. Rhaenyra asks why but doesn’t wait for an answer. She says she’ll take the baby herself.

The maids get Rhaenyra dressed and wipe the sweat off her face. The delivery of the placenta creeps up on her in the middle of all this fuss. Laenor arrives just as Rhaenyra is walking out. He accompanies her to go see Alicent. Suddenly, Rhaenyra feels a sharp pain. Instead of turning back at Laenor’s insistence, she pushes on.

Rhaenyra and Laenor after Rhaenyra delivers a third son. (HBO)

Laenor is annoyed over this ongoing feud between Alicent and Rhaenyra. “This is absurd,” he says. They cross paths with Ser Criston Cole, who is now guarding Alicent instead of Rhaenyra.

They get to Alicent’s room, and the king arrives soon after. Viserys only has one arm, and the decade has not been kind to him. He’s thrilled over the birth of another Targaryen boy. When asked about a name, Laenor quickly says the child will be named “Joffrey,” which is in honor of his former lover who died at Criston’s hands.

When Viserys mentions that Joffrey has his “father’s nose,” Alicent and Rhaenyra share a look. Alicent pulls back the blanket and sees that Joffrey doesn’t have Targaryen or Velaryon white hair. “Do keep trying Ser Laenor,

