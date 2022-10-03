house-of-the-dragon:-rhaenyra-&-daemon-are-finally-together-&-we-don't-know-how-to-feel-about-it

House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

Warning: this article has House of the Dragon spoilers.

A new power couple has emerged in Westeros.

That’s right, during the Oct. 2 episode of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) stopped fighting their feelings for one another and finally got together. However, this was more than just an illicit liaison, as Rhaenyra and Daemon got married at the end of the episode.

So, how exactly did the princess and her uncle—yes, you read that correctly—find themselves in this entanglement? The episode kicked off with the Targaryens and the Velaryons reuniting at Driftmark for the funeral of Lady Laena (Nanna Blondell), Daemon’s late wife.

As tensions remained high between Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra, the heir apparent confided in her uncle that questions about her children’s legitimacy made her vulnerable. She confirmed that her marriage to Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) was merely for show.

“We did try to conceive a child,” she shared with Daemon. “We performed our duty as best we could, but to no avail. There was no joy in it. I found that elsewhere.”

The duo proceeded to make love on the beach, confirming that Rhaenyra and Daemon could not stay away from one another. Their blissful moment in the sand was derailed after Rhaenyra’s younger brother Aemond (Leo Ashton) took custody of Vhagar, the late Laena’s dragon. This caused a brutal fight between the young prince and his cousins, resulting in Aemond losing an eye.

When Alicent demanded justice for her son and attempted to take one of Rhaenyra’s sons’ eyes,

