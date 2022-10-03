‘house-of-the-dragon’-twist:-how-that-ending-is-a-major-change-from-the-book

View gallery

Image Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon has already taken some liberties with George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, but the HBO series has mostly stayed true to the source material. However, that changed in a big way in the October 2 episode. The show made a massive change that is not in Fire & Blood.

The twist? Laenor Velaryon is still alive. In Fire & Blood, Laenor is killed by his lover Qarl Correy after they get into an argument visiting Spicetown. That’s not how it goes down in House of the Dragon.

John Macmillan as Laenor Velaryon. (HBO)

Laenor is left reeling after the death of his sister Laena. When he finally does sit down to talk to Rhaenyra, he discusses recommitting himself to her as she gets closer to sitting on the Iron Throne. However, it’s not what he truly wants.

Laenor and Rhaenyra are both aware that their political marriage hasn’t been all that successful. They agreed to do their duty and explore their own happiness. “But there are times I think when those things can’t mutually exist,” Laenor says.

So Rhaenyra, Daemon, and Laenor make a plan so they all get what they want. Daemon and Qarl help Laenor fake his death. Daemon kills a young squire that looks eerily like Laenor. Qarl and Laenor are seen fighting one another, and a body is later discovered by the fire that is burned beyond recognition.

» Read Full Article