Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘House Of The Dragon’ Recap: Rhaenyra & Daemon Marry After A Vicious Fight Among The Kids

October 2, 2022
‘house-of-the-dragon’-recap:-rhaenyra-&-daemon-marry-after-a-vicious-fight-among-the-kids
Written by
0

View gallery

Image Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon episode 7 begins with Laena’s funeral. Corlys (Steve Toussaint), Rhaenys (Eve Best), Laenor (John Macmillan), Laena and Daemon’s children, are all completely devastated by the loss. The Targaryens have come to the funeral to show their condolences, along with Otto Hightower, who is Hand of the King again.

It’s been a decade, but Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) are still inevitably drawn to one another. They catch glances during the service, and Viserys (Paddy Considine) watches it all go down. Because this is Daemon Targaryen, he chuckles at one point at the funeral.

At the reception, Daemon and Rhaenyra meet eyes once again. Rhaenyra tells Jace to offer his condolences to his cousins, Baela and Rhaena. He’s still upset over Harwin’s death, but he does what he’s told. He goes over to his cousins and holds Baela’s hand to give her comfort. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Criston (Fabian Frankel) can’t stop looking at Rhaenyra. She lives rent-free in their minds.

Emma D'ArcyRhaenyra with her sons, Jace and Luke. (HBO)

A soon-to-be drunk Aegon (Ty Tennant) is annoyed that he’s going to have to marry his sister, Helaena. Aemond urges Aegon to respect her, but Aegon thinks she’s strange. Meanwhile, Corlys tells young Luke that he’ll be Lord of the Tides someday. Luke replies that he doesn’t want to be. Corlys stresses that it’s his birthright.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

amazon-vacation-shop:-chic-accessories-for-a-tropical-vacation

Amazon Vacation Shop: Chic Accessories for a Tropical Vacation

May 21, 2022
​halle-berry-strolls-on-the-beach-with-daughter-nahla-in-rare-photo-for-teen’s-14th-birthday

​Halle Berry Strolls On The Beach With Daughter Nahla In Rare Photo For Teen’s 14th Birthday

March 17, 2022
woman-raising-12-kids-after-her-sister-died-from-covid-19

Woman Raising 12 Kids After Her Sister Died From COVID-19

December 4, 2020