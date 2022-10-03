‘house-of-the-dragon’-recap:-rhaenyra-&-daemon-marry-after-a-vicious-fight-among-the-kids

View gallery

House of the Dragon episode 7 begins with Laena’s funeral. Corlys (Steve Toussaint), Rhaenys (Eve Best), Laenor (John Macmillan), Laena and Daemon’s children, are all completely devastated by the loss. The Targaryens have come to the funeral to show their condolences, along with Otto Hightower, who is Hand of the King again.

It’s been a decade, but Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) are still inevitably drawn to one another. They catch glances during the service, and Viserys (Paddy Considine) watches it all go down. Because this is Daemon Targaryen, he chuckles at one point at the funeral.

At the reception, Daemon and Rhaenyra meet eyes once again. Rhaenyra tells Jace to offer his condolences to his cousins, Baela and Rhaena. He’s still upset over Harwin’s death, but he does what he’s told. He goes over to his cousins and holds Baela’s hand to give her comfort. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Criston (Fabian Frankel) can’t stop looking at Rhaenyra. She lives rent-free in their minds.

Rhaenyra with her sons, Jace and Luke. (HBO)

A soon-to-be drunk Aegon (Ty Tennant) is annoyed that he’s going to have to marry his sister, Helaena. Aemond urges Aegon to respect her, but Aegon thinks she’s strange. Meanwhile, Corlys tells young Luke that he’ll be Lord of the Tides someday. Luke replies that he doesn’t want to be. Corlys stresses that it’s his birthright.

