‘house-of-the-dragon’-recap:-daemon-defends-rhaenyra-&-kills-a-traitor

View gallery

Image Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon episode 8 begins with the reveal that Corlys Velaryon has been gravely injured and now has blood fever. His condition has his brother, Vaemond, wondering who will take the Driftwood throne. Rhaenys, who hasn’t seen her husband in 6 years, says the intention has always been for the seat to go to Luke once Corlys dies. “I am the Sea Snake’s own blood,” Vaemond tells Rhaenys, who points out that his words could be taken as treason.

“I speak the truth, Rhaenys, and you know it,” he adds. Vaemond thinks that Corlys cares “only for the history books,” while he is concerned about the Velaryon line. He wants Driftmark. “The winds have shifted. The crown has good reason to take my side,” Vaemond says. Rhaenys knows Viserys would have Vaemond’s tongue for what he’s saying. Vaemond snaps that Viserys isn’t ruling these days. It’s Alicent and Otto.

Vaemond Velaryon in episode 8. (HBO)

Over in Dragonstone, Daemon finds Syrax’s latest clutch of eggs. Baela writes from Driftmark warning him of what’s happening with Vaemond. Jace has grown up so much and is now trying to learn High Valryian.

Daemon finds Rhaenyra and shows her the letter from Baela. Rhaenys is going to King’s Landing, which makes Rhaenyra worried that Rhaenys will back Vaemond. Daemon knows that won’t happen, but Rhaenyra points out that Rhaenys thinks they had Laenor killed so they could marry.

She knows that Alicent and Otto are ruling in her father’s name.

» Read Full Article