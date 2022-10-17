‘house-of-the-dragon’-recap:-aegon-usurps-the-throne-&-rhaenys-gives-a-fierce-warning

View gallery

Image Credit: HBO

All is quiet in King’s Landing at the beginning of House of the Dragon episode 9. Eerily quiet. A young servant walks through the Red Keep in the early hours of the morning. He tells one of the servants, one of Mysaria’s spies, that the king is dead. She immediately goes to tell Alicent.

Alicent goes to her father the news. He demands to know who is aware of the king’s death. Her handmaid knows and some of the servants. She reveals what Viserys said to her in his final moments. “He told me he wished for Aegon to be king… It is the truth. Out of his own lips. His last words to me, and I was the only to hear it. And now he’s dead,” Alicent says.

Otto, Alicent, and Criston talk about the king’s death. (HBO)

The small council assembles and Otto breaks the news about Viserys’ death. “He has left us a gift. With his last breath, he impressed upon the queen his final wish that his son, Aegon, should succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms,” Otto tells the council.

Everyone is silent for a beat until Tyland Lannister says they should go along with the king’s blessing. Alicent seems surprised by the reaction. Otto gets to work on establishing Aegon as king. Apparently, most of the small council has been plotting this for some time without her knowing.

Lyman Beesbury is the only one to speak up in defense of Rhaenyra.

» Read Full Article