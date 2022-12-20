‘home-alone’-cast-then-&-now:-see-macaulay-culkin-all-grown-up-after-32-years-&-more

View gallery

Image Credit: Everett/AP

‘Home Alone’ was released in 1990, and ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ dropped in 1992. Both are holiday classics.

Child stars like Macaulay and Kiernan Culkin have gone on to a number of different projects to much success as adults.

Many of the grownup stars have gone on to many more critically-acclaimed projects since the movies.

32 years ago, young Kevin McCallister had to defend his family’s home from the wet bandits! Three decades later and a 1992 sequel to boot, the Home Alone movies have become a staple of the holiday season. After the first movie’s success, the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York became just as beloved as the first. Not only did the films cement its child and adult actors as major comedic players, they have all gone on to accomplish so much more.

With two holiday classics, the film has spawned four more sequels. Home Alone 3, released in 1997, didn’t include any of the original cast or characters. Home Alone 4: Taking Back The House (2002) returned to Kevin McAllister and Marv, but the characters were re-cast for the TV movie. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist premiered on ABC Family in 2012, and it also focused on a new family, with no original cast members. The most recent sequel Home Sweet Home Alone premiered on Disney+ in 2021. Like the more recent sequels, it features a new family and a fresh batch of characters.

Of course, these stars have also paid homage to their ’90s holiday movie roots.

» Read Full Article