hilary-swank,-48,-shows-off-growing-baby-bump-as-she-decorates-tree

Hilary Swank, 48, is ready for her last Christmas before she becomes a mom! The actress, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to share a cute photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree while showing off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black top that she paired with matching leggings. She also wore tan fuzzy slippers and had her hair down as she flashed a smile to the camera.

Two of her adorable dogs were also laying down on the floor, in the photo, and a window in the background showed the reflection of the lit tree. Hilary captioned the post with a set of lyrics from Mariah Carey‘s hit 1994 Christmas tune, “All I Want for Christmas is You” and added music note emojis. “🎶 All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶,” it read.

Once Hilary shared the gem of a photo, her friends and fans didn’t hesitate to respond with comments. “You got that baby glow going on!” one follower exclaimed while another wrote, “That baby bump🥺, beautiful mama bear ❤️.” A third shared, “What a beautiful family and beautiful tree” and a fourth added, “Exciting gifts coming your way!”

Hilary’s sweet new holiday-themed snapshot comes after she made headlines for announcing her pregnancy with twins on Good Morning America in Oct. “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” she said during the interview.

