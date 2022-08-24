here's-what's-coming-to-netflix-in-september-2022

Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix’s Blonde

Some like it hot, so Netflix is turning up this heat this September.

Fans will finally be able to see Ana de Armas‘ highly anticipated turn as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which will soon finally grace the streaming platform on Sept. 23, just a few weeks after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The movie also stars Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, the late legend’s second husband, and Adrien Brody as her third husband Arthur Miller.

In addition, fan-favorite films such as Clueless, A Cinderella Story, The Notebook and the Austen Powers movies will also be available for streaming.

Also hitting Netflix in September, striking hard, striking true, and without mercy: Season five of Cobra Kai. Hashbrown awesome!

And for all those parents of babies and toddlers looking for new children’s programming to keep their little ones’ attention: Season six of CoComelon is just around the corner. Fingers crossed for yet another “Baby Shark” remix to keep the kiddos mesmerized for at least three blissful minutes.

See what’s new on Netflix in September 2022:

Sept. 1

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie: Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

Clueless

Collateral

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Fast & Feel Love

Fenced In — Netflix original movie

Friday After Next

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime (season 1)

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

A Knight’s Tale

Little Nicky

A Little Princess

Love in the Villa — Netflix original film

LOL House of Surprises (season 1)

Love at First Stream

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Off the Hook (season 1) — Netflix original series

The Poison Rose

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Rock of Ages

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow — Netflix original standup comedy special

Snow White & The Huntsman

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (season 2) — Netflix original series

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Story Time Book: Read-Along (season 1)

This Is 40

