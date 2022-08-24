here's-what's-coming-to-netflix-in-september-2022

Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix’s Blonde
Some like it hot, so Netflix is turning up this heat this September.
Fans will finally be able to see Ana de Armas‘ highly anticipated turn as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which will soon finally grace the streaming platform on Sept. 23, just a few weeks after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The movie also stars Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, the late legend’s second husband, and Adrien Brody as her third husband Arthur Miller.
In addition, fan-favorite films such as Clueless, A Cinderella Story, The Notebook and the Austen Powers movies will also be available for streaming.
Also hitting Netflix in September, striking hard, striking true, and without mercy: Season five of Cobra Kai. Hashbrown awesome!
And for all those parents of babies and toddlers looking for new children’s programming to keep their little ones’ attention: Season six of CoComelon is just around the corner. Fingers crossed for yet another “Baby Shark” remix to keep the kiddos mesmerized for at least three blissful minutes.
See what’s new on Netflix in September 2022:
Sept. 1
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie: Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
Clueless
Collateral
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Fast & Feel Love
Fenced In — Netflix original movie
Friday After Next
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime (season 1)
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
A Knight’s Tale
Little Nicky
A Little Princess
Love in the Villa — Netflix original film
LOL House of Surprises (season 1)
Love at First Stream
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Off the Hook (season 1) — Netflix original series
The Poison Rose
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Rock of Ages
Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow — Netflix original standup comedy special
Snow White & The Huntsman
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (season 2) — Netflix original series
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Story Time Book: Read-Along (season 1)
This Is 40
Netflix
Sept.