herbivore-sale:-the-top-10-skincare-deals-on-masks,-serums,-moisturizers,-and-more

Are you looking to refresh your self-care routine with some new beauty products? The Herbivore Birthday Sale just started, which means you can save 25% on everything sitewide, including value sets. Herbivore has effective, natural products that are as gentle on the planet as they are on your skin. This sale is the perfect excuse to shop!

If you want to take care of your skin and enjoy a little bit of indulgence with your beauty regimen, there are so many must-shop products from Herbivore that will give you that personal rejuvenation you’ve been craving. Herbivore products have thoughtful, eco-conscious packaging, enjoyable scents, and luxurious textures that will transform your beauty rituals. If you’re new to Herbivore, here’s your guide to the must-shop products from the sale.

Herbivore Skincare Deals

Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser

If you want a cleanser that’s gentle on your skin and actually addresses your skincare concerns, this one removes makeup and effectively cleanses without stripping your skin. The Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser specifically targets dryness and redness

A fan of the cleanser said, “The BEST. I wanted to try this out to see what the hype was and i really love it.

