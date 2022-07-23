henry-cavill’s-girlfriend-history:-from-kaley-cuoco-to-natalie-viscuso

View gallery

Henry Cavill has certainly made a few hearts pitter patter with his devastating good looks, British charm and the fact that he appears in many a blockbuster. It isn’t hard to imagine a legion of fans swooning over the 39-year-old heartthrob, who went from being a co-star in Showtime’s The Tudors to headlining as comic book icon Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel. Of course, during his rise to fame, Henry called a bevy of beauties his girlfriend, from a championship horse rider to a college student! Keep reading to find out all about the women who stole the matinee idol’s heart, below!

Ellen Whitaker

Born March 5, 1986 Ellen Whitaker is a British champion horse jumper who has competed in the equestrian sport since she was a child. In a May 2011 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Ellen revealed Henry had popped the question. “I couldn’t believe it when he asked me to marry him,” she said. “I thought we were there to celebrate his birthday. It was such a surprise and I am so happy.” Sadly, they broke it off within a year.

Gina Carano Henry Cavill and Gina Carano dated off and on from 2012 to 2014. (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

Henry first began dating Gina Carano in 2012 after his failed engagement with Ellen. During their on-again/off-again romance, the stuntwoman/actress even adopted a puppty with the ‘The Witcher’ star. The couple officially split in 2014.

