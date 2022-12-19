Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Supermodels Helena Christensen, Cindy Crawford & Christy Turlington Reunite For Holiday Party

December 19, 2022
supermodels-helena-christensen,-cindy-crawford-&-christy-turlington-reunite-for-holiday-party
Written by
0

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Three of the biggest supermodels from the 1990s got together over the weekend and shared some pictures of their reunion on InstagramHelena Christensen, 53, Cindy Crawford, 56, and Christy Turlington, 53, proved that they’ve still got it in the images, which Helena posted on her page. In one shot, they cozied up close to one another for a gorgeous selfie, and in a second, they posed in front of a white Christmas tree. “No better way to kickstart that festive mood,” Helena captioned the series of photos, along with some emojis.

Cindy popped into the comments section, adding, “Such a fun night!” and Christy wrote, “Love you ladies, long time.” Meanwhile, Cindy also shared a shot from the event on Instagram, which also included her husband, Rande Gerber, and Christy’s husband, Edward Burns. “Love the Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays – with all the lights and decorations,” she gushed. “And nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends.”

Christy commented on Cindy’s photo, “Such a great night! Wish we could do that more often!” and Helena added, “Highlight of December. Love you and your guys.” All three ladies are looking better than ever years after the starts of their modeling careers, and fans loved to see them spending time together once again.

While Cindy, Christy and Helena all still dabble in modeling, they’ve also gone on to start families since the 90s. Cindy and Rande got married in 1998 following her split from Richard Gere.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

'guardian'-dog-that-protected-dead-sister-pup-set-for-adoption

'Guardian' Dog That Protected Dead Sister Pup Set for Adoption

May 29, 2020
cops-attack-and-slug-man-filming-police-stopping-driver

Cops Attack and Slug Man Filming Police Stopping Driver

November 28, 2020
julianne-hough-shows-off-new-hair-makeover-after-dying-hair-pink-—-before-&-after-pics

Julianne Hough Shows Off New Hair Makeover After Dying Hair Pink — Before & After Pics

May 12, 2020