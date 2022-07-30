heidi-klum,-49,-sizzles-in-white-string-bikini-as-she-takes-a-dip-on-st.-barts-vacation:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Heidi Klum, 49, was a gorgeous sight to see during her recent summer vacation. The pretty model was photographed walking on sand while wearing a white string bikini had letting her long tresses down, in sunny St. Barts. She also had a light pink and white water float around her waist as she made her way around the beach area and had fun in the water.

Heidi Klum in St. Barts. (BACKGRID)

Heidi took to her Instagram page to share her own eye-catching photo of herself in only the bottom part of her white thong bikini, and looked just as great. She was leaning on what appeared to be an outdoor bench and pillow as she stood in front of a palm tree, in the snapshot, and appeared confident and sexy. She again had her hair down and gave a slight smile to the camera as she turned her head.

“My hot girl summer 2022,” Heidi captioned her social media pic along with several appropriate emojis, including a sun, pink bikini, red heart, and a face surrounded by hearts. Although the German beauty turned comments off on the post, we’re sure it would have been full of compliments, since she has over 9 million devoted followers.

Before her latest bikini pics, Heidi made headlines for posing for a photo while wearing nothing and laying back in an unmade bed. The black and white pic was posted to social media and received a large number of likes. “Come back to bed baby,” she captioned it, leaving a lasting impression.

