Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Heidi Klum Looks Flawless In Hot Pink Cheetah Print Bikini: Photos

August 2, 2022
heidi-klum-looks-flawless-in-hot-pink-cheetah-print-bikini:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Forte dei Marmi, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 33-year-old American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens shows off her incredible beach physique while enjoying a summer holiday with her sister Stella in Italy. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Photopress / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Saint Barthelemy, SAINT BARTHELEMY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heidi Klum soaks up the sun while vacationing with Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill Kaulitz in St. Barts. The model was seen relaxing on a pink mermaid float while enjoying a holiday on the Caribbean island. The 49 year old former VS model slipped her stunning figure into a cheeky pink string bikini for the outing and was seen in a Grecian style coverup and wide brim sunhat as she walked on the beach. Pictured: Tom Kaulitz, Bill Kaulitz, Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: BACKGRID / MEGA

Heidi Klum is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 49-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing a bright pink cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana bikini while posing on the beach while on vacation.

In the photo, Heidi rocked a plunging triangle bikini top with a silver DG logo on one side of the strap. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had super skinny straps on the side. The supermodel opted out of any makeup and she had her long blonde hair down in natural waves as she lifted her arms to pull some hair out of her face.

Heidi has been rocking a slew of sexy bikinis while on vacation and aside from this one, she also wore a pink and orange tie-dye two-piece. The bikini featured a triangle top and tiny side-tie bottoms that were on full display as she posted a video of herself stretching while in a lounge chair.

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi it is that she loves to go topless in swimsuits and just recently she wore a pair of hot pink swimsuit bottoms that were super high-rise while going topless, covering her chest with her hair.

Heidi posted the photo with the caption, “Boy it’s HOT,” as she posed by an open doorway. In the photo, her abs were on full display while her bare chest was barely covered up by her naturally wavy blonde hair.

Meanwhile,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

dana-white-calls-trump-omission-from-ufc-264-broadcast-a-'massive-f***-up'

Dana White Calls Trump Omission From UFC 264 Broadcast A 'Massive F*** Up'

July 15, 2021
demi-lovato-sobs,-screams-in-cathartic-'dancing-with-the-devil'-outtake

Demi Lovato Sobs, Screams in Cathartic 'Dancing with the Devil' Outtake

March 26, 2021
how-lil-rel-howery-poked-fun-at-tristan-thompson-during-2022-espys

How Lil Rel Howery Poked Fun at Tristan Thompson During 2022 ESPYS

July 21, 2022