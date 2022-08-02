heidi-klum-looks-flawless-in-hot-pink-cheetah-print-bikini:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: BACKGRID / MEGA

Heidi Klum is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 49-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing a bright pink cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana bikini while posing on the beach while on vacation.

In the photo, Heidi rocked a plunging triangle bikini top with a silver DG logo on one side of the strap. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had super skinny straps on the side. The supermodel opted out of any makeup and she had her long blonde hair down in natural waves as she lifted her arms to pull some hair out of her face.

Heidi has been rocking a slew of sexy bikinis while on vacation and aside from this one, she also wore a pink and orange tie-dye two-piece. The bikini featured a triangle top and tiny side-tie bottoms that were on full display as she posted a video of herself stretching while in a lounge chair.

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi it is that she loves to go topless in swimsuits and just recently she wore a pair of hot pink swimsuit bottoms that were super high-rise while going topless, covering her chest with her hair.

Heidi posted the photo with the caption, “Boy it’s HOT,” as she posed by an open doorway. In the photo, her abs were on full display while her bare chest was barely covered up by her naturally wavy blonde hair.

