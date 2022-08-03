heidi-klum-rocks-super-cheeky-string-bikini-to-celebrate-3-year-anniversary-with-tom-kaulitz

View gallery

Heidi Klum celebrated her third anniversary with her husband Tom Kaulitz in St. Barths when she rocked a tiny pink string bikini. The 49-year-old posted a video of her and Tom from behind as they held hands and ran into the ocean.

Heidi posted the video with the caption, “Happy 3 Year Anniversary my LOVE. St.Barths August 3 2022.” In the video, which was taken from the top of the sand, Heidi and Tom held hands as they ran into the ocean and dove right into the water. The couple looked so excited and happy as they sprinted down the beach in the cute video.

Heidi rocked a pink string bikini with high-rise bottoms that had skinny straps on the side and cheeky bottoms that showed off her bare behind.

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi, it is that she loves showing off her incredible figure in sexy bikinis. Just yesterday, Heidi posted a photo of herself wearing a bright pink cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana bikini while posing on the beach.

In the photo, Heidi rocked a plunging triangle bikini top with a silver DG logo on one side of the strap. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had super skinny straps on the side. The supermodel opted out of any makeup and she had her long blonde hair down in natural waves as she lifted her arms to pull some hair out of her face.

Aside from these bikinis, she also wore a pink and orange tie-dye two-piece.

