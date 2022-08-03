Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Heidi Klum Rocks Super Cheeky String Bikini To Celebrate 3 Year Anniversary With Tom Kaulitz

August 3, 2022
heidi-klum-rocks-super-cheeky-string-bikini-to-celebrate-3-year-anniversary-with-tom-kaulitz
Written by
0

View gallery

Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Saint Barthelemy, SAINT BARTHELEMY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heidi Klum soaks up the sun while vacationing with Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill Kaulitz in St. Barts. The model was seen relaxing on a pink mermaid float while enjoying a holiday on the Caribbean island. The 49 year old former VS model slipped her stunning figure into a cheeky pink string bikini for the outing and was seen in a Grecian style coverup and wide brim sunhat as she walked on the beach. Pictured: Tom Kaulitz, Bill Kaulitz, Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel relaxing on a yacht in Sardinia. 29 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA882360_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: BACKGRID/MEGA

Heidi Klum celebrated her third anniversary with her husband Tom Kaulitz in St. Barths when she rocked a tiny pink string bikini. The 49-year-old posted a video of her and Tom from behind as they held hands and ran into the ocean.

Heidi posted the video with the caption, “Happy 3 Year Anniversary my LOVE. St.Barths August 3 2022.” In the video, which was taken from the top of the sand, Heidi and Tom held hands as they ran into the ocean and dove right into the water. The couple looked so excited and happy as they sprinted down the beach in the cute video.

Heidi rocked a pink string bikini with high-rise bottoms that had skinny straps on the side and cheeky bottoms that showed off her bare behind.

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi, it is that she loves showing off her incredible figure in sexy bikinis. Just yesterday, Heidi posted a photo of herself wearing a bright pink cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana bikini while posing on the beach.

In the photo, Heidi rocked a plunging triangle bikini top with a silver DG logo on one side of the strap. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had super skinny straps on the side. The supermodel opted out of any makeup and she had her long blonde hair down in natural waves as she lifted her arms to pull some hair out of her face.

Aside from these bikinis, she also wore a pink and orange tie-dye two-piece.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kylie-jenner-rocks-sexy-pink-&-yellow-bikini-as-she-teases-new-swimwear-line-—-watch

Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Pink & Yellow Bikini As She Teases New Swimwear Line — Watch

August 17, 2021
real-housewives-star-kenya-moore-shares-amazon-beauty-products-that-help-her-look-“half-her-age”

Real Housewives Star Kenya Moore Shares Amazon Beauty Products That Help Her Look “Half Her Age”

February 25, 2022
see-heidi-klum's-daughter-leni-wear-mom's-vintage-red-carpet-dress-to-prom

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Vintage Red Carpet Dress to Prom

May 16, 2022