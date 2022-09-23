heidi-klum’s-daughter-leni,-18,-models-strapless-bustier-with-mom-at-milan-fashion-week

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum made another radiant appearance on the red carpet in Milan on Tuesday, and her gorgeous daughter Leni Klum, 18, was right by her side! In pics, the newly-minted model was seen at Milan Fashion week on September 20, slaying in a black leather bustier and coordinating black leather pants. She wore her brown hair long and straight and finished the minimal look with smokey eyes and pink lipstick. Her supermodel mom, 49, cut a fashionable figure in a colorful, plunging jacket and eye-catching thigh high boots. Heidi rocked a similar beauty look, with long hair and signature feathery bangs.

Heidi and Leni Klum at Milan Fashion Week on September 20, 2022. (Shutterstock)

Leni’s confidence on the red carpet certainly makes sense — her famous mother recently told us that she was basically born to model. “Leni’s been living and breathing modeling since she came out of the womb,” Heidi told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview before the season 4 Making The Cut premiere. “She never needed any of my advice. She’s just ready. She’s always been ready.”

Leni already has significant experience of her own, having walked the runway at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda spectacular back in of August 2021 and once covered Rollacoaster magazine. Fame also comes naturally for Leni — she was raised in part by Heidi’s ex husband Seal, who adopted her in 2005 when he and Heidi tied the knot. Leni’s biological father is Italian magnate Flavio Briatore, 72. She is the eldest of her siblings,

