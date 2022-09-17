heather-rae-young-covers-baby-bump-in-black-lace-dress-as-she-kisses-tarek-el-moussa

View gallery

Image Credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

Heather Rae Young rang in her birthday with that pregnancy glow! The Selling Sunset star, who announced her pregnancy in July, was photographed kissing her house flipper husband Tarek El Moussa, outside the popular West Hollywood eatery, Craig’s, on the eve of her birthday. Heather, who turned 35 on Sept. 16, stunned in a black lace dress that featured a deep v-neckline and spaghetti straps and put her growing baby bump on display. The dress was completely see-through and Heather’s black bikini-cut underwear could be seen underneath. The dress had a mermaid effect, with layers of lace ruffles gathered around the lower portion of her legs to add some dimension to an otherwise figure-hugging dress.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young kiss after a birthday celebration at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sept. 15, 2022 (Photo: HEDO/BACKGRID)

Tarek, 41, looked elated to be celebrating his wife and donned an all-black ensemble of jeans and a plain tee. He added some color to his look with white kicks and a silver dog tag necklace. He appeared to have showered the reality star and real estate agent with some luxury items, as between kisses, he could be seen juggling a black Versace gift bag and a gold Louis Vuitton box.

Tarek El Moussa carried some of his wife’s high-end presents for her (Photo: HEDO/BACKGRID)

He also showered her with affection in his birthday tribute to her on her special day. “Happy birthday to the love of my life @heatherraeyoung,” he began.

» Read Full Article