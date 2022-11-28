heather-rae-el-moussa-on-“ups-&-downs”-of-co-parenting-with-christina

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy

Heather Rae El Moussa is speaking out about where she stands with husband Tarek El Moussa‘s ex Christina Haack.

The Selling Sunset star discussed her co-parenting relationship with the Christina on the Coast host during a recent interview for Today All Day’s series “The New Rules.”

“I haven’t talked about this much because I’m a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second,” Heather explained in a sneak peek of the Nov. 29 episode. “No one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other had such a long relationship with the previous spouse, and a lot of love, and it was a very public divorce, and you’re coming into it, and you fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex—like, for me I did.”

She continued, “So I kinda had to navigate my feelings along with falling in love with a man, raising children, getting a whole new family, also filming my own TV shows.”

Christina and Tarek wed in 2009 and welcomed two children together: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7. The Flip or Flop alums split in 2016, going on to file for divorce the following year and finalize it in 2018. Tarek and Heather started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021. Christina also remarried, wedding Josh Hall earlier this year and becoming Christina Hall.

While there have been co-parenting wins—like Christina and Heather sending each other Mother’s Day flowers last year and all coming together following Brayden’s emergency appendectomy in May—the couples have experienced challenges,

