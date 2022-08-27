pregnant-heather-rae-el-moussa-rocks-leggings-while-cradling-baby-bump-&-filming-‘selling-sunset’

View gallery

Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, looked thrilled during a recent day of filming Selling Sunset. The pregnant star showed off her growing baby bump in a flattering outfit that included a gray and white patterned short-sleeved button-down sweater and light blue leggings that had open zippers at the bottom. She also rocked leopard print slippers and accessorized with dangling earrings as her long blonde hair was partly down and partly braided on the top of her head.

Heather Rae El Moussa walking during her most recent day of filming ‘Selling Sunset.’ (Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

The beauty greeted people outside and even held up a peace sign at one point while walking by and holding her phone and a can of a drink. She appeared to wear makeup that brought out her best features and seemed to be relaxed and content. It’s unclear who she was filming with that day as she was only photographed by herself.

Heather’s baby bump was on display. (Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

Heather’s latest outing comes one month after it was revealed she and husband Tarek El Moussa were expecting a child together. “It was a huge shock,” Heather told People about the exciting news. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she added. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Although this is the first baby for Heather,

