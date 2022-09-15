heather-locklear,-60,-steps-out-in-torn-overalls-as-she-runs-errands-with-dog-in-rare-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: MEGA

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.

Heather Locklear is an actress known for her roles in ‘Uptown Girls’ and more. (MEGA)

While she was out and about, Heather carried Mister under her arm and he looked as adorable as ever! The tiny pup is often seen on Heather’s official Instagram account since he goes just about everywhere with his famous owner. Heather shared a cute video of Mister running around her home back on March 5. The iconic actress and Mister played around her home and Heather cheered him on while he tore up pink tissue paper in the clip. And at the start of 2022, Heather posted a beautiful photo of her dog with the caption, “Mister hasn’t had a cut or bath in 4 weeks. He’s living the life!!”

The last time Heather was spotted on the red carpet was in October 2021, as mentioned above. The Dynasty star celebrated her latest film, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story,

