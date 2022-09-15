Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

September 15, 2022
heather-locklear,-60,-steps-out-in-torn-overalls-as-she-runs-errands-with-dog-in-rare-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jul 2018 Alessandra Ambrosio running errands in Santa Monica

Jennifer Garner looks very serious as she takes a call while taking a break from filming 'The Last Thing he told me'. 11 May 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA856577_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Feb 2020

Image Credit: MEGA

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.

Heather LocklearHeather Locklear is an actress known for her roles in ‘Uptown Girls’ and more. (MEGA)

While she was out and about, Heather carried Mister under her arm and he looked as adorable as ever! The tiny pup is often seen on Heather’s official Instagram account since he goes just about everywhere with his famous owner. Heather shared a cute video of Mister running around her home back on March 5. The iconic actress and Mister played around her home and Heather cheered him on while he tore up pink tissue paper in the clip. And at the start of 2022, Heather posted a beautiful photo of her dog with the caption, “Mister hasn’t had a cut or bath in 4 weeks. He’s living the life!!”

The last time Heather was spotted on the red carpet was in October 2021, as mentioned above. The Dynasty star celebrated her latest film, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

get-a-stunning-blowout-at-home-with-this-dyson-airwrap-alternative-that’s-on-sale-for-under-$75

Get A Stunning Blowout At Home With This Dyson Airwrap Alternative That’s On Sale For Under $75

February 3, 2021
jennifer-lopez-rocks-black-leather-dress-at-the-mtv-movie-&-tv-awards:-photos

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Black Leather Dress At The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Photos

June 5, 2022
doja-cat-calls-out-stranger-things-noah-schnapp-for-sharing-their-private-dms

Doja Cat Calls Out Stranger Things Noah Schnapp for Sharing Their Private DMs

July 8, 2022