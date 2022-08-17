hear-the-song-demi-lovato-fans-are-convinced-is-about-ex-wilmer-valderrama

Why Fans Think Demi Lovato Is SHADING Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Fans now have 29 more reasons to speculate.



Nearly two weeks after a clip from her song, “29,” went viral, Demi Lovato dropped the official lyric video for her latest single on Aug. 17. The snippet from the singer’s track, which began circulating in early August, had social media buzzing since fans have speculated her single referred to her ex Wilmer Valderrama. (Demi, 29, split from the 42-year-old actor in 2016 after nearly six years of dating. The two first met in 2010).



Lyrics from the song included, “Far from innocent / what the f–k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you.” Elsewhere, Demi sings, “I see you’re quite the collector / Yeah you’re 12 years her elder/ Maybe now it doesn’t matter / But I know f–king better.”



After the lyric video’s debut, fans reacted to hearing the song in full online, with one person tweeting, “I simply would like 29 by Demi Lovato to receive all the awards. That song is so powerful.”

Another wrote, “I just wanna say how proud i am of demi over 29. Not only her coming to terms with that situation and seeing it for what it all was, but writing a song about it, putting it on her album and singing it at her first show back in 4 years.” A third user speculated that Demi was also referring to Wilmer’s fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, 30, and their age difference within her lyrics, writing, “So this is what Demi meant in 29 by saying he’s a collector.”

Prior to their split,

