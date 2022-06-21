happy-international-yoga-day!-shop-our-exclusive-drop-with-alala-yoga

Find your zen this International Yoga Day with yoga and retail therapy.

It’s International Yoga Day, and we’re celebrating with yoga and retail therapy because we can’t think of any two better ways to stay zen. If you’re looking to update your workout wardrobe, you’ve come to the right place. Alala just dropped three exclusive yoga outfit bundles that you can shop exclusively with E! News.

You’ll save up to $35 when you bundle these trending workout styles. Isn’t there just something about a matching workout set that makes you feel instantly more put together? Looking good in our new yoga outfits is just the motivation we need to power through a sweaty workout. From a super versatile cropped tee that will take you from your yoga class to brunch to a set featuring a unique, fun, and flirty bow detail, scroll below to namaslay and save. These three yoga outfits from Alala will help you stay zen and fashionable all hot girl summer long.

Seamless 3 Piece Bundle

Alala

This bundle includes the Barre Cami Bra, Barre Seamless Tee, and Barre Seamless Short in Alala’s new summer color, powder pink. Bundle and save $35 on this adorable outfit that will take you from your yoga class to brunch.

Seamless 2 Piece Bundle (Tee and Short)

Alala

This bundle includes Alala’s incredibly versatile Barre Seamless Tee and matching Barre Seamless Short. The cropped tee features rib details. You’ll get a $20 discount when you bundle these two pieces that pair perfectly together.

