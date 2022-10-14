‘halloween-ends’-review:-jamie-lee-curtis-&-the-horror-franchise-go-out-on-a-high-note

View gallery

Image Credit: Everett Collection

Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.

Rohan Campbell in ‘Halloween Ends’ (Photo: Everett)

Halloween Ends starts with a very well-crafted cold open. On Halloween 2019, babysitter Corey (Rohan Campbell) watches a young boy while the boy’s parents attend a party down the street. Corey and the boy have fun watching scary movies together, but the night takes a terrifying turn when the boy dies from a terrible fall and Corey’s blamed for it.

Three years later, in present-day Haddonfield, Laurie is writing a book, living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), and actually enjoying life. Michael obviously killed her daughter (Judy Greer) four years ago (in Halloween Kills), but he hasn’t been seen since.

Halloween Ends (Photo: Everett Collection)

Laurie is trying to move on with her life,

