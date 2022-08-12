get-$113-worth-of-hair-products-for-$38:-living-proof,-oribe,-r+co,-slip,-dphue,-briogeo,-and-more

Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you feel like you’re in a bit of a rut when it comes to your hair? Are the products in your current routine just not cutting it anymore? It may be time to switch things up. If you don’t know where to begin or if you just don’t want to waste money on products you might not even like, you need to be on the lookout for good deals and sales.

Dermstore has a can’t miss discount on a value set with products from Virtue, Briogeo, R+Co, Living Proof, Oribe, Slip, and dpHUE. If you bought all of these hair products individually, it would cost $113, but you can get this whole set for just $50. Or you can use the promo code CHEERS to score the whole set for only $38.

If you need to treat split ends, prevent future damage, hydrate your strands, or just take your shampoo to the next level, this set is for you. Don’t miss out on this deal.

Best of Dermstore Hair Edit

This haircare bundle includes:

Dermstore Collection Silicone Scalp Massager, which is great for a deep clean and to remove product build up.

Virtue Healing Oil, which you can use to smooth, protect, and restore damaged hair, according to the brand.

» Read Full Article