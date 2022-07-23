say-goodbye-to-chlorine-damaged-hair-with-this-summer-hair-savior

Image Credit: New Africa/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Love the pool, but hate pool hair? You’re not alone. The summer calls for fun days of dipping into the water to take a break from the heat. Those moments of refreshing relaxation are everything, but the damage it does to our hair makes it more of a chore. It’s time to jump into the pool without worrying about your locks. The AquaGuard Pre-Swim Hair Defense is your new line of defense against chlorine. This pre-swim hair defense will keep your hair happy and healthy all summer long. The best part is you can get this product for less than $20. Thanks to this Amazon deal, we see even more pool days in the future.

Summer just got even better. With the AquaGuard Pre-Swim Hair Defense, you can get back to fully enjoying your time in the pool. This product prevents chlorine damage, so you can say goodbye to the days of sacrificing your hair for a splash. We’re all a little too familiar with what happens when our hair combines with chlorine — flat, stringy, weighed down hair. Well thanks to this hair defense formula, the days of pool hair are over.

Now you can stop pool damage before it even starts. Simply apply this Amazon product before swimming to seal and protect your hair. The serum will nourish your hair while you swim, then you can rinse it out once the pool day is over. Voila — happy, healthy and protected hair.

» Read Full Article