Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Hailey Bieber Rocks Tiny Biker Shorts While Out To Lunch With Lori Harvey & Justine Skye

December 13, 2022
hailey-bieber-rocks-tiny-biker-shorts-while-out-to-lunch-with-lori-harvey-&-justine-skye
Written by
0

View gallery

Kristen Stewart is spotted in Chanel outfit and tennis shoes with morning coffee leaving for NBC Today Show in New York City Pictured: Kristen Stewart Ref: SPL5272585 041121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye & friends leave a restaurant on Melrose today. Pictured: Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL5509443 131222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chart-Topping pop singer Billie Eilish walks alongside a friend after the two finish up a Wednesday workout in Los Angeles. Billie, wearing a black graphic tee and matching workout shorts, was spotted with a smile on her face as she walked back to her ride with a water bottle in hand. Pictured: Billie Eilish BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: SplashNews.com

When it comes to looking good, there’s no downtime for supermodel Hailey Bieber. The Tiffany & Co model, 26, was seen stepping out on Monday, December 12, with pals Lori Harvey, 25, and Justine Skye, 27 for lunch in West Hollywood. In pics, Justin Bieber‘s wife rocked a barely there pair of black biker shorts paired with an oversized, fuzzy zip up pullover in blue and orange sunset tones. She also wore what appeared to be orange and white New Balance sneakers and a green ball cap with a chic pair of brown shades. Her blood red manicure also stood out as a signature Hailey Bieber style flair.

Hailey BieberHailey Bieber in West Hollywood on Dec 12, 2022. (SplashNews.com)

She finished the look with a classic taupe handbag, earrings, and a natural makeup palette and wore her brunette hair long and straight. Lori and Justine wore head to toe black, matching Hailey’s athletic vibe for the mid-day outing. The group were seen chatting it up and enjoying their lunch outdoors in the chilly but bright California sunshine.

It’s no surprise that Hailey looks so stunning, even when she’s been working out. The stunning model admitted earlier this year that she looks to a previous style icon for inspiration — the late Princess Diana . “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style,” Hailey told Harper’s Bazaar in August. “She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in.”

Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber (London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

In 2019,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kate-spade-24-hour-flash-deal:-get-this-$360-tote-bag-for-just-$79

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Tote Bag for Just $79

November 26, 2022

Kim Kardashian Steps Out With A New Accessory

November 10, 2014
dwyane-wade-bites-wife-gabrielle-union’s-butt-as-she-models-a-bikini-on-vacation:-watch

Dwyane Wade Bites Wife Gabrielle Union’s Butt As She Models A Bikini On Vacation: Watch

August 23, 2022