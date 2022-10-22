hailey-bieber-and-justin-bieber-step-out-for-doja-cat's-birthday-party

Why Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Wanted to “Clear Up” Rumors

After a difficult few months, it was date night for Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber.

The married couple stepped out together in sexy styles for Doja Cat‘s star-studded and masquerade-themed 27th birthday party in West Hollywood on Oct. 21, more than a week before Halloween. Both wore black eye masks as the model showcased black lingerie and the pop star sported a black, caped Zorro-like outfit. Also spotted at the party: Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow.

Justin has largely kept out of the public eye since he canceled the rest of his world tour in September to focus on his health. The singer had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome months earlier.

Justin’s date night with Hailey, who suffered her own health scare in April, also comes less than one week after the model met with his ex Selena Gomez at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala and posed for their first photos together, debunking feud rumors involving the two.

Their surprise show of unity came weeks after Hailey addressed criticism of their marriage in a tell-all interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy, during which she denied being with Justin romantically while he was in a relationship with Selena, as fans of the latter have claimed for years.

“A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else,” she said, “and that’s fine. You can wish that all you want.

