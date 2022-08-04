gugu-mbatha-raw-will-break-your-heart-in-this-surface-sneak-peek

Surface Exclusive: James Breaks Down Over Wedding Night

The mind can be a powerful thing—even when you’ve lost it.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is unable to recall the events of her wedding night in this exclusive clip from Surface‘s August 5 episode on Apple TV+.

Surface stars Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, “a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt,” according to the streamer. “As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.”

In the sneak peek, Sophie’s husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) takes her to an indoor pool and is forced to explain the couple went there on the night of their wedding.

“After everyone went to bed, we couldn’t sleep, so we snuck in here and went for a swim,” James tells Sophie. “Just the two of us. But you’ll never remember that, will you?”

When it’s clear that Sophie has no recollection, James is forced to reckon with the fact that Sophie doesn’t remember anything about their relationship.

“You’ll never remember walking down that aisle,” he says, “the first time we met, how we came together. How all that felt. Instead you just woke up one day stuck with me.”

Still, Sophie does her best to stay in the moment, saying “No” and kissing James by the side of the pool.

Apple TV+

Set in San Francisco and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon,

