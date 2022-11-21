grayson-chrisley-hospitalized-after-car-accident-as-his-parents-face-sentencing-on-tax-fraud-charges

View gallery

Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Grayson Chrisley was taken to a hospital following a car accident on Saturday, November 19. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, was driving his white Ford F-15 on I-65 in Nashville, when he rear-ended a red Dodge truck, according to TMZ. Police told the outlet that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Grayson was taken for medical attention in an ambulance.

The front of Grayson’s truck was completely smashed, and the bumper looked like it was hanging off. His windshield was also shattered. The back of the dodge pickup truck was also dented from the accident. Police said no one was arrested nor charged. Both trucks were towed.

Grayson attends the ‘Ghostbusters’ premiere with his dad in 2016. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

Police also said that Grayson couldn’t recall what had happened when asked. They told the outlet that he possibly suffered from a head injury, as he was having trouble providing details about the fender-bender. They said that the other driver was also injured but turned down medical attention.

The accident came as Grayson’s parents Todd and Julie Chrisley await sentencing for their tax fraud conviction. The couple was found guilty on all charges back in June. Todd, 53, was found guilty on conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud charges. Julie, 49, was convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

