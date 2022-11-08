Menu
Gisele Bundchen Seen In 1st Pics Since Divorce As She Escapes to Costa Rica: Photos

November 7, 2022
Gisele Bundchen, 42, clearly did not let her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, 45, bring her down, as she was spotted soaking up the sun in Costa Rica on Nov. 7. For the tropical day out Gisele rocked a two-piece green outfit that consisted of a plunging crop top, high-waisted sweatpants, and beach sandals (see PHOTOS here). The 42-year-old looked naturally beautiful as she appeared to not be wearing a smidge of makeup while grabbing a bite to eat with her family. Her long blonde tresses were worn naturally in their loose beach waves, while the mom-of-two carried her phone and an umbrella in her right hand.

gisele and tomTom Brady & Gisele Bündchen filed for divorce on Oct. 28, 2022. (Shutterstock)

The Victoria’s Secret model was reportedly staying at her and her ex’s Costa Rica property, per Page Six. The outlet also reported that she is likely to keep the property located on the Nicoya Peninsula. Gisele was also not alone, as she was spotted eating lunch with her two kids Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9. She shares the two children with her ex, Tom, who she married in 2009.

While Gisele looked unbothered on her trip, it does come just over one week after she and Tom officially filed for divorce in Florida on Oct. 28. In addition, the two were reportedly living apart for months ahead of their split. On Oct. 28, Tom took to his Instagram Story to confirm the separation had been finalized.

