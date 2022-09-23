giannina-gibelli-gives-boyfriend-blake-horstmann-a-platinum-blonde-makeover

Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann

Giannina Gibelli made Blake Horstmann lighten up (literally).

Blake is rocking a new do’ and it’s all thanks to Giannina. As she explained on her Sept. 22 Instagram Stories, Blake lost a bet and therefore, his punishment was to go blonde.

So, how did Blake feel about the transformation? He declared in her Stories, “I’m a man of my word!”

Let it be known that Giannina was not the one to pick up the bleach. The two enlisted The Bachelor alum Elyse Dehlbom to get the job done and dye Blake’s hair. But Giannina did provide moral support!

“It’s gonna be great,” Giannina said to Blake as she filmed the process. “If not, we just shave it!”

While Blake admitted to being nervous over the change, the mood was as light as his hair. After all, he was seen in video footage popping a bottle of champagne during the process.

And when it came time to reveal Blake’s final look, a total platinum blonde shade, Giannina definitely approved. She gushed on Blake’s Instagram Stories, “Every time I stare at him, it’s like jaw drop.”

Instagram

Giannina and Blake’s romance first began when they crossed paths on All Star Shore. The same day that the show premiered on June 29, Giannina and Blake went Instagram official with their relationship. Nearly one month later, the Love Is Blind alum exclusively told E! News that she can see them taking the next step.

“I’m definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them,” Giannina said.

