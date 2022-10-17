get-$115-worth-of-mac-cosmetics-products-for-just-$39-before-this-deal-disappears

Getty Images

The feeling of trying on a new lipstick for the first time is just such an exhilarating feeling and a great confidence boost. It’s all about the little things, right? If you want to refresh your makeup bag, but you are hesitant to spend, you need to look for some great deals. Right now, you can get $115 worth of MAC Cosmetics for just $39.

QVC has a can’t-miss deal on six MAC Cosmetics products that you need to get the perfect lip: the primer, two lip liners, and three lipsticks. Just put that primer on first, line your lips to create definition, and then put on your favorite lip color. This is an unbeatable combination for a long-lasting look that makes it through drinking, eating, kissing, and talking.

Find out more about these products and why they have such a devoted following below.

MAC Cosmetics Special Edition 6 Piece Blooming Lip Wardrobe

This six-piece set has some MAC essentials:

MAC Prep + Prime Lip, which is the perfect base layer before any lip color. It helps my lip color go on smoothly, prevents bleeding outside of my lips, and and it makes my lipstick last so much longer.

MAC Lip Liner in Whirl and Cork. These are long-lasting, smooth-to-apply lip liners that add definition to any makeup look.

