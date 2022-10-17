Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Get $115 Worth of MAC Cosmetics Products for Just $39 Before This Deal Disappears

October 17, 2022
get-$115-worth-of-mac-cosmetics-products-for-just-$39-before-this-deal-disappears
Written by
0

E-comm: MAC DealsGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The feeling of trying on a new lipstick for the first time is just such an exhilarating feeling and a great confidence boost. It’s all about the little things, right? If you want to refresh your makeup bag, but you are hesitant to spend, you need to look for some great deals. Right now, you can get $115 worth of MAC Cosmetics for just $39.

QVC has a can’t-miss deal on six MAC Cosmetics products that you need to get the perfect lip: the primer, two lip liners, and three lipsticks. Just put that primer on first, line your lips to create definition, and then put on your favorite lip color. This is an unbeatable combination for a long-lasting look that makes it through drinking, eating, kissing, and talking.

Find out more about these products and why they have such a devoted following below.

MAC Cosmetics Special Edition 6 Piece Blooming Lip Wardrobe

This six-piece set has some MAC essentials:

MAC Prep + Prime Lip, which is the perfect base layer before any lip color. It helps my lip color go on smoothly, prevents bleeding outside of my lips, and and it makes my lipstick last so much longer.

MAC Lip Liner in Whirl and Cork. These are long-lasting, smooth-to-apply lip liners that add definition to any makeup look.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

lorde-rocks-yellow-crop-top-&-matching-mini-skirt-in-video-for-summer-anthem-‘solar-power’-—-watch

Lorde Rocks Yellow Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt In Video For Summer Anthem ‘Solar Power’ — Watch

June 11, 2021
serena-williams’-daughter,-olympia,-3,-crashes-dad-alexis’-podcast:-watch-adorable-video

Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, 3, Crashes Dad Alexis’ Podcast: Watch Adorable Video

March 31, 2021
jason-oppenheim-reacts-to-christine-quinn's-selling-sunset-exit

Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Christine Quinn's Selling Sunset Exit

August 19, 2022