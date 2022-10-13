george-clooney-&-julia-roberts-reveal-why-they-never-dated-over-their-years-long-friendship

George Clooney, 61, and Julia Roberts, 54, gave fans an understandable reason why they never considered dating each other after knowing and working together for many years, in a new interview. The actor and actress admitted that it never crossed their minds because they were both in relationships during the times they were filming something together and they always considered each other friends. “To not date each other? I don’t think we needed to state it,” Julia told Accessonline.com when asked if she and George ever had a “no dating policy.”

“It just seemed the right thing to do,” she added. “Julia was always in a relationship,” George then answered. “Or I was in a relationship, and we were fast friends right away. And so, it was nothing, it’s been nothing but fun for us. So, I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”

Julia and George at a previous red carpet event. (Joel Ryan/AP/Shutterstock)

“Yeah, it was never like, ‘Hi,’” Julia then playfully said to George in a flirty way before he responded with, “Hey, oooo, let’s take this to a different level.” They both couldn’t help but laugh after their comments, showing off their cute and friendly bond.

George and Julia’s comments about dating each other come after they talked about being older parents. The mother and father appeared on the Today Show to promote their film earlier this week, and George, who’s the father of twins Alexander and Ella, 5, joked that he’s glad he’ll be “out of it” when his daughter is old enough to date. “I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it,

» Read Full Article