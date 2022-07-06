free-people-sale:-last-day-to-shop-these-50%-off-sandal-deals-on-birkenstock,-jeffrey-campbell,-and-more

Free People

Shoes can really make an outfit. You can easily change up a whole look by pairing it with sneakers or your favorite pair of heels. The vibe change is that simple. Shoes can have a major impact on your style, but they shouldn’t take up your whole shopping budget. If you’re looking to expand your shoe selection with some affordable finds, Free People has a major sale.

Don’t miss these 50% off sandal deals at Free People. These are all of the shoes that you need this summer, from casual looks to sporty styles to dressed up options. Just check out the sandals from this page, add your favorite to your cart, and your 50% discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Free People has something for everyone and every occasion. Today is the final day for these discounts, shop them while you can.

Free People FP Collection Vacation Day Wrap Sandals

These strappy leather sandals have a wraparound ankle detail that laces up at the back. These shoes are so comfortable. They mold to your foot and they soften with each wear. Free People has these sandals in 10 colors.

“These have become go to summer shoe. I have rebought every year.

