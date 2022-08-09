Menu
Fred Durst’s Wives: Meet The Limp Bizkit Singer’s Spouses Including Reported 4th Wife Arles

August 9, 2022
Image Credit: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Fred Durst is one of the most instantly recognizable figures from the 90s metal scene. As the frontman for Limp Bizkit, Fred released a bunch of nu-metal classics, including hits like “Break Stuff”, “Rollin’”, and “My Way.” The band has even earned three Grammy nominations in the rock categories. While Limp Bizkit continues to perform, Fred has also dabbled in other mediums, including acting and directing.

The rap-rock frontman, 51, has reportedly tied the knot with his fourth wife Arles on Sunday, August 7 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. With his most recent marriage being reported, find out everything you need to know about his new wife and his past relationships.

Fred has been performing with Limp Bizkit for nearly 30 years. (Adela Loconte/Shutterstock) Arles Durst

While the couple’s marriage certificate is confidential, the pair have reportedly been dating for a few months. Arles’ private Instagram account does have her last name listed as the same as Fred’s, and she has “Mrs. D” written in the bio for the account. The frontman’s now-wife was also present during the band’s tour during the spring and was seen running on stage to slow dance with Fred while the band’s DJ played a segment of “Careless Whisper” by George Michael (whose hit “Faith” Limp Bizkit famously covered) at a Pennsylvania show.

Kseniya Beryazina Fred and Kseniya were married from 2012 to 2018. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Fred married his third wife Kseniya Beryazina in 2012. Kseniya is a makeup artist,

