frankie-jonas-&-gf-anna-dress-up-as-his-brother-joe-&-ex-gf-taylor-swift:-photos

Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend Anna had a bit of fun dressing up for Halloween as his brother Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift circa 2008 when the two pop stars were briefly dating. The youngest of the Jonas siblings took to his Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 30 to share a hilarious photo album of the costumes, including a reenactment of a scene from the early aughts film Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, where Joe and Taylor perform together on her song “Should Have Said No.”

Frankie also shared a close-up of two hands wearing what he wrote were “matching purity rings” — a nod to Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas wearing them back in the day as a symbol of their commitment to Christian values, which included sexual abstinence.

Over on TikTok, Frankie also shared a clip of the reenactment, paired with video game fighting sounds, as he and Anna pretend to battle it out. He captioned the clip, “Fighting off the horny celibate teens as joe and taylor from the 3d movie.”

As fans know, Joe and Taylor began dating in July 2008 only to breakup before the end of the year, with Joe famously calling it off in a “27-second phone call,” as Taylor described it to ET.

