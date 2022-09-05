florence-pugh,-harry-styles-and-more-stars-dazzle-at-the-don't-worry-darling-premiere-in-venice

Venice Film Festival Fashion: Tessa Thompson & More
Don’t worry darling, this red carpet is swoon-worthy!
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and other A-listers made sure to bring the wow factor to the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In fact, while attending the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling on Sept. 5, many of the cast members turned the red carpet into their own personal runway.
Florence, who plays the lead Alice, dazzled in a sparkly black Valentino design. The eye-catching outfit, fresh off the brand’s 2022 couture collection, featured billowing puffed sleeves that draped off the shoulder, a floor-length train and corset bodice with short shorts. The actress completed her look with feather-adorned pumps and a statement necklace.
Harry and Olivia were on the same wavelength as they both opted for colorful Gucci get-ups.
Olivia, who directed the thriller and publicly confirmed she and Harry were dating in January 2021 while filming the movie, stunned in a diamond-embellished yellow gown with a floor-length cape and train.
Harry, who plays Alice’s husband Jack in the film, made an electrifying entrance as well, wearing a navy double-breasted suit with a baby blue button down shirt, square-frame sunglasses and white shoes.
Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Tessa Thompson and Marisa Tomei also brought their fashion A-game. But don’t just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous style moments from the red carpet.
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh & Nick Kroll
Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles
Nick Kroll
Sydney Chandler
Jermey O Harris
Marisa Tomei
Jessica Wang
Alessandro Michele
Florence Pugh,