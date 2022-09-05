florence-pugh,-harry-styles-and-more-stars-dazzle-at-the-don't-worry-darling-premiere-in-venice

Venice Film Festival Fashion: Tessa Thompson & More

Don’t worry darling, this red carpet is swoon-worthy!

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and other A-listers made sure to bring the wow factor to the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In fact, while attending the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling on Sept. 5, many of the cast members turned the red carpet into their own personal runway.

Florence, who plays the lead Alice, dazzled in a sparkly black Valentino design. The eye-catching outfit, fresh off the brand’s 2022 couture collection, featured billowing puffed sleeves that draped off the shoulder, a floor-length train and corset bodice with short shorts. The actress completed her look with feather-adorned pumps and a statement necklace.

Harry and Olivia were on the same wavelength as they both opted for colorful Gucci get-ups.

Olivia, who directed the thriller and publicly confirmed she and Harry were dating in January 2021 while filming the movie, stunned in a diamond-embellished yellow gown with a floor-length cape and train.

Harry, who plays Alice’s husband Jack in the film, made an electrifying entrance as well, wearing a navy double-breasted suit with a baby blue button down shirt, square-frame sunglasses and white shoes.

Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Tessa Thompson and Marisa Tomei also brought their fashion A-game. But don’t just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous style moments from the red carpet.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh & Nick Kroll

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Harry Styles

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Nick Kroll

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Sydney Chandler

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

Jermey O Harris

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

Marisa Tomei

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

Jessica Wang

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

Alessandro Michele

Kate Green/Getty Images

Florence Pugh,

