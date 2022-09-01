Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Find Out Which Hocus Pocus Alum Is Joining the Show Based on the Life of Kevin Durant

September 1, 2022
find-out-which-hocus-pocus-alum-is-joining-the-show-based-on-the-life-of-kevin-durant
Written by
0

Vinessa Shaw, one of the stars of 1993’s Hocus Pocus, is taking things to the hardwood. Find out who she’s playing on season two of Apple TV+’s Swagger.

“Hocus Pocus” Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Vinessa Shaw is trading in broomsticks for basketballs. 

The actress, who played Allison Watts in the beloved 1993 movie Hocus Pocus, will star in the second season of Apple TV+’s Swagger, according to Variety.

Swagger is inspired by the childhood of 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and the intense world of youth basketball clubs. 

The 46-year-old actress will play Diane, according to the outlet, “the Chairwoman of the Cedar Cove Prep School Board and also the mother of one of the school’s basketball players who is very invested in her son’s performance on the court.”

Swagger stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris and Tristan Mack Wilds, who will all join Shaw in season two.

After her breakthrough role in Hocus Pocus nearly 30 years ago, Shaw appeared in movies like Eyes Wide Shut, alongside Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and 40 Days and 40 Nights with Josh Hartnett.

In 2014, Shaw also appeared on season two of Ray Donovan alongside Liev Schreiber.

Just because her career has evolved, however, don’t think Shaw is eager to shy away from her roots. 

In July,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

judi-dench,-85,-proves-you-can-tiktok-at-any-age-in-hilarious-video-with-grandson-who-looks-like-ed-sheeran

Judi Dench, 85, Proves You Can TikTok At Any Age In Hilarious Video With Grandson Who Looks Like Ed Sheeran

June 16, 2020
the-trailer-for-joanna-gaines'-magnolia-table-is-just-so-aesthetically-pleasing

The Trailer For Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table Is Just So Aesthetically Pleasing

December 23, 2020
lululemon-father's-day-gift-picks-that-your-dad-will-love

Lululemon Father's Day Gift Picks That Your Dad Will Love

June 3, 2022