Fenty Hair Is Coming: All the Details on Rihanna's Trademark Filing

July 21, 2022
Rihanna Is the Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire in U.S.

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up.

On July 15, the “We Found Love” singer’s company Roraj Trade, LLC filed a trademark for Fenty Hair, according to documents obtained by E! News. The hair line will include an array of products, including hair bands, barrettes, picks, bows, clips, pins, ribbons, scrunchies, nets, hair extensions, wigs and hair curlers.

After news of Fenty Hair hit social media, fans shared their take on the new business, including one Twitter user who tweeted, “Fenty Hair?! Rihanna is really trying to take all my coins.”

Another person wrote, “Now Fenty Hair is something I can get behind!!!! Rihanna has always had the best hairstyles!,” while a third tweeted, “Rihanna has filed a trademark application for Fenty Hair, apparently. She is really a game changer in the cosmetic/beauty industry man. Love watching the moves she makes.”

Fenty Hair will join Rihanna’s other successful businesses, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty, which have all contributed to her rise to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire in the United States.

According to Forbes‘ 2022 list, the 34-year-old singer—who just welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky—has amassed a net worth of $1.4 billion. She is also her native Barbados’ first billionaire and the only woman under 40 on this year’s list of female billionaires in the U.S.

And though Rihanna has been busy taking over the beauty and lingerie scene, the mom of one still has music in the works.

