Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Have Dinner With Daughters Maggie, 24, & Audrey, 20, In NYC: Photos

August 14, 2022
It’s a Big Apple family affair! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are enjoying the summer with some VIPs from their big brood. The country music superstar couple, both 54 years old, were spotted out in New York City with their three daughters: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20. The gorgeous group were dressed to the nines — and all smiles — as they left the iconic Polo Bar.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and their daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Aubrey spotted in New York in August 2022. (BACKGRID)

The “Breathe” singer rocked a fabulous black maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline. Her trademark sandy blonde locks were left up in a messy bun as she accessorized with a set of hoop earrings and a bejeweled necklace. Tim cut a casual figure in an tight polo shirt and white jeans. Gracie donned a white summer dress, Maggie followed suit in a light frock and Audrey looked chic in a blue floral dress and denim jacket.

The family certainly appears to be one happy unit. Tim has previously given credit to Faith for keeping them on a solid foundation, including helping him with his alcohol abuse disorder. In a 2021 essay for Esquire, the country music star, who has been sober since 2008, recalled the time he found himself confessing to Faith that he had been drinking in the morning.

“I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking,

