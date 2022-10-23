everything-shared-about-the-targaryens’-past-in-game-of-thrones

House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!

We may know something about the Targaryens.

The highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon closes out its first season on HBO Oct. 23, leaving everyone eager to find out how the brewing Targaryen civil war (a.k.a. The Dance of Dragons) will play out.

Based on the Fire & Blood novel by George R. R. Martin, House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones when House Targaryen rules over Westeros—but things are tenuous. The Targaryen family is divided after King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) names Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), the King’s first-born child and daughter, ​the heir. But her position is later challenged by Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), the King’s son who is conceived after Rhaenyra, is declared the heir.

The in-fighting results in a decades-long civil war, pitting Rhaenyra’s supporters against those of Aegon. And, thanks to a dedicated Game of Thrones re-watch, we’ve learned a bit about the outcome.

As Game of Thrones fans will likely recall, the Targaryens were represented on the series by Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and, in season one anyway, her brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd).

So, what clues did Game of Thrones drop about the Targaryens of centuries past? Keep reading to find out.

Which members of the Targaryens were featured in Game of Thrones?

In addition to Daenerys and Viserys, Aemon Targaryen (Peter Vaughan) appeared throughout the series. Known as the last known Targaryen in Westeros,

» Read Full Article