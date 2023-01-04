every-gorgeous-photo-from-pregnant-keke-palmer's-tropical-babymoon

Pregnant Keke Palmer Shakes Her Baby Bump in Dance Video

Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer‘s babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down.

The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset heading into her new chapter.

“Happy new year,” she captioned the Jan. 3 post. “Baby moon was in full affect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. Which is, rest.”

The photos showed Keke smiling as she bared her baby bump in a tiger print swimsuit, taking in the scenery of the beach and lush greenery, feeding fish and standing in front of an airplane with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a Darius Daulton. And the couple used their getaway as an opportunity to relax before their new family member arrives.

The Nope star noted she intends to carry out this theme of rest after the trip, too.

“I will refrain from saying ‘soft girl life’ or whatever new label the folks are using. && Instead I’ll just say that for me the theme is rest because, I can,” she continued. “I have spent many seasons sacrificing and I am quite fine with that, I learned that from my father. From both my parents, but my dad takes the cake. I want to be just like him. His life is full and he has given so much. I don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it’s who I am and that will never change.

