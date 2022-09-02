euphoria-sisters-sydney-sweeney-and-maude-apatow-have-a-glamorous-reunion-in-italy

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney “Won’t Stop” Doing Nude Scenes

This is what we call a euphoric moment.

It was a mini reunion for Euphoria co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

The two were photographed during the Bones and All red carpet, twinning in black floor length gowns by Giorgio Armani. Sweeney dawned a high, satin neckline with a large bow and slicked back hair. Apatow chose a strapless black dress and a crimped side sweep.

The actresses, who are no strangers to best dressed lists, accessorized their look with statement jewels. Sweeney rocked both bracelets and earrings covered in bling, while Apatow wore a necklace with red stones to match her bold lip.

This marks Sweeney’s second red carpet appearance during the film festival, as the White Lotus star was seen in head to toe Tory Burch arriving in Italy on Sept. 1.

Sweeney and Apatow, daughter of director Judd Apatow, play sisters Cassie and Lexi Howard on hit HBO show Euphoria.

The pair has proved they’re just as close offscreen, too. In an April Instagram post, Sweeney shared sweet snapshots of her and Apatow during a photoshoot and wrote, “My ride or die.”

However, the co-stars’ Venice Film Festival outing isn’t the only time Sweeney has made headlines lately. She recently came under fire for pictures posted at her mom’s 60th birthday bash and addressed some of the “wild” accusations on Aug. 27.

Sweeney tweeted, “An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement,

